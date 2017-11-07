Beginnen met Rust, de taal voor veiliger code

Over the last couple of years, Rust has gone from a curiosity brewed up in the lab of a Mozilla employee to a strong contender for writing the next generation of native apps and bare-metal solutions. But those advances come from Rust providing its own tool chain and component management system - along with its own features and quirks.

This article walks through the basics of setting up a working environment in Rust, configuring an IDE, and making the most of the tool set Rust provides for app development.

The basics of the Rust development environment

Rust's tool chain consists primarily of the Rust compiler, rustc , along with tools for managing a Rust installation. Because Rust is under constant development, the Rust tool chain is designed to be easy to keep up to date.

Software projects are often provided via multiple channels, to separate the stable and beta versions of the code. Rust's tool chain works the same way, offering three channels for its tool chain:

Stable: Major point releases, which emerge every six weeks or so. Major point releases, which emerge every six weeks or so.

Beta: Candidates for the next major point release, which emerge more often. Candidates for the next major point release, which emerge more often.

Nightly: The most immediate build, with access to cutting-edge features but no guarantees as to their stability.

As developer Karol Kuczmarski has pointed out, it's best to think of the nightly Rust channel as its own language. Some Rust features are only available in the nightly channel, and they can only be activated by special compiler directives. In other words, they won't even compile on the beta or stable channels. That's by design, because there's no guarantee the nightly features will be supported anywhere else.

In short:

stable for actual production work. Usefor actual production work. beta to test current software against upcoming versions to see if anything may break in the upgrade. Useto test current software against upcoming versions to see if anything may break in the upgrade. Only use nightly for sandboxed experiments with Rust's newest features.

Choose a platform to develop in Rust

Rust supports all three major platforms—Windows, Linux, and MacOS—in both 32- and 64-bit incarnations, with official binaries for each. A slew of other platforms also have official binaries, but they don't have the same level of automated testing coverage. These second-class platforms include ARMv6 and ARMv7 for iOS, Android, and Linux; MIPS Linux and MIPS64 Linux; and WebAssembly. Other platforms, like Solaris or Illumos, are supported through unofficial builds.

Rust's development team has stated that it isn't one of Rust's missions to be as broadly portable as possible. For example, although Rust is available on many ARM architectures, it isn't guaranteed that Rust will be officially supported on low-end hardware platforms.

That said, there should be a supported Rust build available for the vast majority of common, mainstream use cases—namely, 32- and 64-bit Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

If you're planning to develop in Rust on Windows, keep your tool chains in mind. Rust supports two tool chains on Windows:

the native Microsoft Visual C (MSVC) ABI

the GNU ABI used by the GCC linker.

Because almost all C/C++ software built in Windows uses MSVC anyway, you'll want to use the MSVC tool chain the vast majority of the time. If you ever need GCC, it'll most likely be for interoperating with third-party libraries built in Windows with GCC.

The good news is that Rust's tool chain management system lets you keep both MSVC and GCC tool chains installed, and it lets you switch between them on a project-by-project basis.

One of Rust's compilation targets is WebAssembly, meaning you can write in Rust and deploy to a web browser. WebAssembly itself is still rough around the edges, and so is Rust's support for it. But if you're ambitious and want to get your hands messy, a project called Wargo can simplify the compilation process. (Note: Node.js is required.)