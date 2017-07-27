21 regels voor snellere SQL queries

Whether you're coding on SQL Server, Oracle, DB2, Sybase, MySQL, or some other relational platform, your goal is the same: You want the database to support as many concurrent users as practical while processing queries as quickly as it can. That means you need to minimize locking, I/O, and network traffic, while optimizing space and resource management.

Tuning a database is both an art and a science. Here are 21 tried and true rules for making your database faster and more efficient.

1. Avoid cursors when you can

This should be a no brainer. Cursors not only suffer from speed problems, they can also cause one operation to block other operations for longer than is necessary. This greatly decreases concurrency in your system.

2. When you can't avoid cursors, use temp tables

There may be times when you need to use a cursor. In these cases, it's better run cursor operations against a temp table instead of a live table. You'll have a single UPDATE statement against the live table that's much smaller. It holds locks only for a short time and can greatly increase concurrency.

3. Use temp tables wisely

You can use temp tables in a number of other situations as well. For example, if you must join a table to a large table and there's a condition on that large table, you can improve performance by pulling out the subset of data you need from the large table into a temp table and joining with that instead. This will greatly decrease the processing power required, and can be helpful if you have several queries in the procedure that have to make similar joins to the same table.

4. Pre-stage your data

This is an old technique that's often overlooked. If you have reports or procedures that will do similar joins to large tables, pre-stage the data by joining the tables ahead of time and persisting them into a table. Now the reports can run against that pre-staged table and avoid the large join.

You may not always be able to use this technique, but in most environments there are popular tables that get joined all the time. There's no reason why they can't be pre-staged, and it's an excellent way to save server resources.